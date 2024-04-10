Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Purchased by S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 2.1% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 307.7% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 53 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TMO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $620.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $475.00 to $555.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $601.56.

In other news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total value of $89,703.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,207 shares in the company, valued at $660,192.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 5,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.62, for a total transaction of $3,054,289.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,011,436.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total value of $89,703.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,207 shares in the company, valued at $660,192.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,277 shares of company stock worth $28,513,384 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TMO stock traded down $13.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $575.29. 517,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,551,251. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.60 and a 1-year high of $603.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $570.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $524.68. The firm has a market cap of $219.36 billion, a PE ratio of 37.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.80.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 10.10%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

