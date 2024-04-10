Threshold (T) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $464.12 Million

Threshold (T) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 10th. Threshold has a total market cap of $464.12 million and $124.91 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Threshold has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for $0.0464 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00009830 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00013878 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001487 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00015585 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,151.12 or 1.00522934 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00011363 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000086 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.52 or 0.00132043 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About Threshold

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,647,764,144.420092 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.04783675 USD and is down -6.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 123 active market(s) with $161,021,954.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

