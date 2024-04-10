Threshold (T) Trading Up 10.1% Over Last Week

Threshold (T) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. Over the last week, Threshold has traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar. Threshold has a market capitalization of $474.51 million and approximately $75.44 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Threshold token can now be bought for approximately $0.0475 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Threshold alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00009583 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00013734 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001501 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69,358.57 or 0.99973712 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00013283 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00011470 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000085 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.85 or 0.00128075 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

T is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,647,764,144.420092 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.04783675 USD and is down -6.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 123 active market(s) with $161,021,954.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.