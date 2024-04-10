Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $99.67 and last traded at $98.93. 181,826 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 776,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.09.

TDW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Tidewater from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised Tidewater from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on Tidewater in a research note on Friday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Tidewater from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on Tidewater in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 53.05 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.02.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $302.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.46 million. Tidewater had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tidewater Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tidewater declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 29th that allows the company to repurchase $48.60 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 1.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Tidewater news, CFO Samuel R. Rubio sold 19,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total transaction of $1,597,991.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,976,208.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Daniel A. Hudson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $656,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,553,584. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Samuel R. Rubio sold 19,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total value of $1,597,991.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,976,208.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,462 shares of company stock worth $3,716,739 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tidewater by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Tidewater during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Tidewater by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tidewater during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Tidewater in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

