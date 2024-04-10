Till Capital Co. to Issue Dividend of $1.50 (OTCMKTS:TILCF)

Till Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:TILCF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 29th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 1.50 per share on Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th.
Till Capital Trading Up 2.8 %
OTCMKTS TILCF opened at $3.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.16. Till Capital has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $4.00.
About Till Capital
