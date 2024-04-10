TMT Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TMTC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

TMT Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TMTC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of TMT Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in TMT Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $820,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in TMT Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,685,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TMT Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $627,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TMT Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in TMT Acquisition by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 796,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,315,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TMT Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of TMTC traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.83. The company had a trading volume of 6,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,436. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.57. TMT Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $10.87.

TMT Acquisition Company Profile

TMT Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

