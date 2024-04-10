Tobam Acquires 197 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Tobam increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,013 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GS. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $989,000. TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 27,076.5% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 653,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $211,396,000 after purchasing an additional 650,918 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,395,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 612,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $236,101,000 after purchasing an additional 180,674 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total transaction of $1,129,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,121 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,443.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total transaction of $5,001,372.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,602,947.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total value of $1,129,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,443.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,907 shares of company stock worth $15,080,021 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. Edward Jones started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $333.00 to $449.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. HSBC lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $421.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $423.05.

Read Our Latest Analysis on The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.1 %

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $410.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $394.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $362.53. The company has a market cap of $133.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.43. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.36 and a fifty-two week high of $419.20.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $1.86. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.14 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 48.20%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.