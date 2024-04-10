Tobam Acquires 2,616 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Tobam raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 42.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,732 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 603.2% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 159.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of New York Mellon

In other news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $850,843.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,600,224.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $246,535.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 123,490 shares in the company, valued at $6,768,486.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $850,843.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,600,224.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $57.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.64. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $39.65 and a 12-month high of $58.28.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley raised Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

