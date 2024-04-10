Tobam Decreases Stock Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Tobam lowered its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ELV. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,253,211,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $944,528,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $664,077,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the 2nd quarter worth $503,385,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Elevance Health by 825.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 758,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,715,000 after buying an additional 676,769 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of ELV opened at $514.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $507.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $480.10. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $412.00 and a 52-week high of $521.18.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $42.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $376,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,554,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $584.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $561.00 to $557.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Elevance Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.00.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

