Tobam Lowers Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Tobam lessened its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in American Tower were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter valued at $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in American Tower by 138.9% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in American Tower by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in American Tower by 33.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in American Tower by 1.4% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 152,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Stock Up 2.5 %

AMT stock opened at $192.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.67, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.67. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.58 and a fifty-two week high of $219.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $194.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.21.

American Tower Cuts Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 213.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $962,584.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,532,080.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $962,584.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,532,080.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total value of $2,367,722.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,953,352.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. HSBC began coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.91.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AMT

About American Tower

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.