Tobam Makes New $374,000 Investment in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,466 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Expedia Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,147,624 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,159,605,000 after acquiring an additional 741,856 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Expedia Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,567,830 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $264,627,000 after acquiring an additional 32,191 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 187.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $375,888,000 after buying an additional 1,251,933 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the second quarter valued at $12,058,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,557,816 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $160,564,000 after purchasing an additional 22,518 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expedia Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $133.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.94 and a 12 month high of $160.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.55. The stock has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.86.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.10. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 35.79% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

EXPE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark upped their price target on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.12.

In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $1,500,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 216,521 shares in the company, valued at $32,486,810.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $702,377.99. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $1,500,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 216,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,486,810.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

