Tobam Sells 1,618 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Tobam decreased its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,505 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,618 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 149.0% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 111.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:CVS opened at $73.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $92.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.08 and a 200 day moving average of $73.81. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $64.41 and a 1-year high of $83.25.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $93.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.58 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,059,916.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. HSBC started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.44.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

