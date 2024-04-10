Toncoin Price Tops $6.77 on Exchanges (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 10th. Over the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 34.5% higher against the dollar. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.77 or 0.00009786 BTC on exchanges. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion and $532.27 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00013827 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001506 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,114.98 or 0.99905384 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00013596 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00011487 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000069 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.25 or 0.00129014 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,105,125,736 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,105,127,051.200975 with 3,470,696,454.8747635 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 6.770929 USD and is down -2.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 269 active market(s) with $748,619,916.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

