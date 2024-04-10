Toth Financial Advisory Corp Buys 990 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,600 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NKE. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth about $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 138.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 13.3% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 9.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $58,392,000 after purchasing an additional 38,903 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIKE Stock Performance

NKE stock opened at $89.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.45. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $128.68.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. As a group, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective (down from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.52.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

