Toth Financial Advisory Corp Cuts Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lessened its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,911 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041,103 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 599.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,522,410 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $321,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,485 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 8,961.2% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,161,461 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $222,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,643 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Boeing by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,585,234,000 after acquiring an additional 872,795 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Boeing by 30.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,279,421 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $628,599,000 after acquiring an additional 759,267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA opened at $176.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $196.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.62. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $176.02 and a twelve month high of $267.54. The company has a market capitalization of $107.73 billion, a PE ratio of -48.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 46.52 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.75) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Edward Jones lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Boeing from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.83.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

