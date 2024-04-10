Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 75,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,833,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 91,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,830,000 after buying an additional 18,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,122,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

VOO opened at $472.03 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $370.92 and a 12 month high of $483.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $467.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $434.39. The stock has a market cap of $377.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.