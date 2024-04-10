Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $870,000 Holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Free Report) by 7,555.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,760 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp owned 0.06% of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 279.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 2.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TNA opened at $36.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 3.41. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares has a 1 year low of $21.58 and a 1 year high of $43.84.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Profile

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

