Toth Financial Advisory Corp Invests $796,000 in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 5,380.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Alamo Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 92.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alamo Group

In other Alamo Group news, EVP Michael A. Haberman sold 418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.87, for a total value of $93,577.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,299,647.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Alamo Group from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

Alamo Group Stock Performance

ALG opened at $217.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $212.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Alamo Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.74 and a 12-month high of $231.40.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $417.54 million during the quarter. Alamo Group had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 15.52%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alamo Group Inc. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Alamo Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.15%.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

