Toth Financial Advisory Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lowered its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,360 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CLX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,609,000. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 16,986.8% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 551,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,139,000 after purchasing an additional 548,165 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,130,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,161,000 after purchasing an additional 487,974 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 17,658.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 484,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,078,000 after acquiring an additional 481,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,467,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,319,000 after acquiring an additional 415,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $143.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.24. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $114.68 and a 52-week high of $178.21. The firm has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 319.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 761.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on CLX shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research note on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.00.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

