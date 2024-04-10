Toth Financial Advisory Corp Makes New Investment in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,157,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,245,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 205.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 28,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after buying an additional 19,238 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,442,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1,365.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 27,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after buying an additional 25,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

NBIX stock opened at $138.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.87. The firm has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 57.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.25. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.04 and a 1-year high of $148.37.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.52 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 13.23%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.46.

In related news, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total transaction of $725,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,965.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total transaction of $725,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,965.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $1,398,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,018,456.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 177,176 shares of company stock worth $24,562,081. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

