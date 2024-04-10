Toth Financial Advisory Corp Sells 8,364 Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lessened its position in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 31.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,364 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of K. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the 4th quarter worth about $131,663,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN bought a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the 1st quarter worth about $87,611,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,990,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,971,000 after buying an additional 1,132,485 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,890,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,061,000 after buying an additional 1,051,922 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,981,000 after buying an additional 646,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.34, for a total transaction of $4,461,052.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,153,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,990,478,134.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 855,800 shares of company stock valued at $46,788,920 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

K stock opened at $56.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.09. The stock has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.40. Kellanova has a 1 year low of $47.63 and a 1 year high of $72.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Kellanova’s payout ratio is 81.45%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.27.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

