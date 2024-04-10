Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.27) price objective on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Touchstone Exploration Stock Down 4.3 %

LON:TXP opened at GBX 46.66 ($0.59) on Wednesday. Touchstone Exploration has a 52 week low of GBX 40.20 ($0.51) and a 52 week high of GBX 95 ($1.20). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 49.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 50.58. The company has a market cap of £109.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -666.57 and a beta of 0.79.

Touchstone Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. Its primary exploration focus is the Ortoire exploration block and development production on four lease operatorship properties.

