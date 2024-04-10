Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Shares Purchased by Optas LLC

Optas LLC raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Toyota Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 1,563.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 105.6% in the third quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Nomura lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th.

Toyota Motor Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE TM opened at $245.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $235.79 and a 200-day moving average of $202.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12 month low of $133.02 and a 12 month high of $255.23. The company has a market cap of $332.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.69.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $3.15. The firm had revenue of $81.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.72 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 14.13%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 23.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Toyota Motor

(Free Report)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

Further Reading

