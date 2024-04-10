Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN) Stake Lowered by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 876,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,967 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Tricon Residential worth $7,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tricon Residential by 746.8% during the fourth quarter. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. now owns 810,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,393,000 after purchasing an additional 715,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tricon Residential by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,531,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,331,000 after purchasing an additional 171,518 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Tricon Residential by 128.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,046,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,603 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tricon Residential by 36.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 108,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 29,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tricon Residential by 130.1% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 154,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 87,290 shares during the last quarter. 62.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Tricon Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. CIBC lowered Tricon Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $11.25 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Securities lowered Tricon Residential from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $11.25 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.25 price objective (up from $10.50) on shares of Tricon Residential in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Tricon Residential from $9.50 to $11.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.47.

Shares of NYSE TCN opened at $11.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.59 and a beta of 1.43. Tricon Residential Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $11.19.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.28). Tricon Residential had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $226.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.17 million. Research analysts forecast that Tricon Residential Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN) is an owner, operator and developer of a growing portfolio of approximately 38,000 single-family rental homes in the U.S. Sun Belt and multi-family apartments in Toronto, Canada. Our commitment to enriching the lives of our employees, residents and local communities underpins Tricon's culture and business philosophy.

