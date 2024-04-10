Trinity Bank, N.A. (TYBT) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 12th

Trinity Bank, N.A. (OTCMKTS:TYBT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.88 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This is a positive change from Trinity Bank, N.A.’s previous dividend of $0.85.

Trinity Bank, N.A. Price Performance

Shares of TYBT stock remained flat at $94.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. 2 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16. Trinity Bank, N.A. has a 52-week low of $79.25 and a 52-week high of $95.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.46 million, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.03.

Trinity Bank, N.A. (OTCMKTS:TYBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.25 million during the quarter.

About Trinity Bank, N.A.

Trinity Bank, N.A. provides personal and business banking products and services in Texas. It provides personal and business deposits, such as checking and money market accounts; treasury tax and loan deposits; mobile deposits; certificates of deposit; and automobile, secured/unsecured, home improvement, lots and interim construction, installment/term, equipment, and real estate loans, as well as revolving lines of credit.

