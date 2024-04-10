Truist Financial Upgrades Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) to Buy

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $44.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $39.00. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SEE. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Sealed Air from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.18.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Sealed Air

Sealed Air Stock Performance

NYSE SEE opened at $34.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.30. Sealed Air has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $48.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.28.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 107.48% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sealed Air will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sealed Air

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 57.9% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

About Sealed Air

(Get Free Report)

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.