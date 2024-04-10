Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GBIL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $365,696,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,770,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,834 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,419,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,179,000 after acquiring an additional 671,409 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,463,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,134,000.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF stock opened at $99.86 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 12-month low of $99.64 and a 12-month high of $100.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.94 and its 200-day moving average is $99.95.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Increases Dividend

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.3959 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF’s previous dividend of $0.39.

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

