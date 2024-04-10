Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $199,000 in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 516 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 96,901 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,381,000 after purchasing an additional 18,098 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,283 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 8,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,151,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 802 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $333.00 to $449.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $410.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.05.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

GS stock opened at $410.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $394.09 and a 200-day moving average of $362.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.43. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.36 and a 12 month high of $419.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $1.86. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total value of $1,634,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,357,659.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total transaction of $1,634,645.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,463 shares in the company, valued at $4,357,659.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total value of $1,129,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,443.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,907 shares of company stock valued at $15,080,021 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

