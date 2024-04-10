Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $454,000 in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 9,047 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NFG. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 22.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 5,424 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 12.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 10.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,513 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,302,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 15.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,988 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,885,000 after buying an additional 7,259 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

National Fuel Gas Price Performance

National Fuel Gas stock opened at $53.72 on Wednesday. National Fuel Gas has a one year low of $45.32 and a one year high of $58.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.63.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $525.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.57 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 21.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 41.51%.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

Further Reading

