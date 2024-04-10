Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,390 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 97.4% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 60,403 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,746,000 after purchasing an additional 29,796 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in THOR Industries in the third quarter valued at $489,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its stake in THOR Industries by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 296,045 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,007,000 after buying an additional 13,849 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC grew its position in THOR Industries by 42.4% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 48,237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 14,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of THOR Industries in the third quarter worth $169,000. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

THO has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on THOR Industries from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of THOR Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of THOR Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $111.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.00.

Insider Transactions at THOR Industries

In related news, COO W. Todd Woelfer sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $383,295.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 98,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,309,905. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

THOR Industries Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:THO opened at $112.94 on Wednesday. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.50 and a 12-month high of $129.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.90 and its 200 day moving average is $107.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.78.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The construction company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 7.28%. THOR Industries’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

THOR Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

THOR Industries Profile

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

See Also

