Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $247.39 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.79 and a one year high of $250.41. The company has a market cap of $61.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $240.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.65.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

