Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $243,000 Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,646 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, Director Joseph A. Householder sold 6,572 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.08, for a total value of $1,367,501.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,151.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at $794,069.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph A. Householder sold 6,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.08, for a total value of $1,367,501.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,151.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 324,943 shares of company stock worth $59,919,994 in the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $170.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $181.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 328.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.64. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.02 and a 1 year high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMD. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Melius raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.52.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.