Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Community Health Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CYH. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Community Health Systems by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,414,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,450,000 after purchasing an additional 93,270 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Community Health Systems by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,407,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,532,000 after purchasing an additional 198,080 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Community Health Systems by 364.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,824,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,925,737 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 16.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,239,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,095,000 after buying an additional 879,784 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,350,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,541,000 after buying an additional 106,494 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $6.50 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.20.

Community Health Systems Stock Performance

NYSE CYH opened at $3.12 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.28 and a 200 day moving average of $3.05. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $6.53.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

