Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,094,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,537 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 1.89% of Twist Bioscience worth $40,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 101.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Twist Bioscience by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Twist Bioscience by 257.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th.

Twist Bioscience Stock Performance

Twist Bioscience stock opened at $33.73 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.59. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12 month low of $11.46 and a 12 month high of $43.21.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $71.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.59 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 78.44% and a negative return on equity of 32.16%. Twist Bioscience’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 1,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $37,810.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,281 shares in the company, valued at $17,272,219.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Twist Bioscience news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 1,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $37,810.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,272,219.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 1,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total transaction of $37,061.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,833,238.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,481 shares of company stock worth $365,655. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

