Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Shares Gap Down to $33.73

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.73, but opened at $31.32. Twist Bioscience shares last traded at $31.44, with a volume of 94,932 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TWST. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 1.62.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.03. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 78.44% and a negative return on equity of 32.16%. The business had revenue of $71.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS. Twist Bioscience’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 1,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total value of $37,061.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 514,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,833,238.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 1,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total value of $37,061.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,833,238.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Chess sold 4,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total value of $143,767.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,169 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,631.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,481 shares of company stock valued at $365,655 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 81.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 13,308 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Twist Bioscience by 12.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after buying an additional 6,110 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 8.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,692,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,696,000 after buying an additional 358,217 shares during the last quarter.

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

