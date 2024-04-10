Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 8.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.59 and last traded at $15.64. 42,517 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 129,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on TYRA. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Tyra Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

Tyra Biosciences Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyra Biosciences

The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.01 and its 200 day moving average is $14.74. The stock has a market cap of $805.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 1.12.

In other Tyra Biosciences news, COO Daniel Bensen sold 9,587 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $173,428.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 452,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,194,426.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 15,816 shares of company stock valued at $298,165 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tyra Biosciences

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TYRA. Kynam Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $4,712,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 119.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 423,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,211,000 after purchasing an additional 230,912 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 890,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,171,000 after purchasing an additional 223,947 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 732,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,088,000 after purchasing an additional 83,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 203,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 72,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Tyra Biosciences Company Profile

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.

Further Reading

