Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 8.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.59 and last traded at $15.64. 42,517 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 129,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.05.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently commented on TYRA. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Tyra Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Tyra Biosciences
Tyra Biosciences Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at Tyra Biosciences
In other Tyra Biosciences news, COO Daniel Bensen sold 9,587 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $173,428.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 452,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,194,426.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 15,816 shares of company stock valued at $298,165 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tyra Biosciences
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TYRA. Kynam Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $4,712,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 119.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 423,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,211,000 after purchasing an additional 230,912 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 890,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,171,000 after purchasing an additional 223,947 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 732,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,088,000 after purchasing an additional 83,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 203,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 72,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.
Tyra Biosciences Company Profile
Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Tyra Biosciences
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Heat Alert: Micron Just Got Named A Must-Own Stock for Q2
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- WD-40 Company Greases the Wheels of Growth and Profits
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- How to Protect your Portfolio Against a Rising VIX
Receive News & Ratings for Tyra Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyra Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.