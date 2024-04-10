U Power Limited (NASDAQ:UCAR) Short Interest Down 99.0% in March

U Power Limited (NASDAQ:UCAR – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,200 shares, a decline of 99.0% from the March 15th total of 5,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 7.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

U Power Price Performance

Shares of UCAR traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,600. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.54 and a 200 day moving average of $109.67. U Power has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $7,500.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U Power

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of U Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in U Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in U Power in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in U Power in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000. 13.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U Power Company Profile

U Power Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of new energy vehicles and battery swapping stations in the People's Republic of China. It also offers battery swapping and sourcing, as well as technical and consultation services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Anhui, the People's Republic of China.

