U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,304 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.63% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $8,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 754.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 1st quarter valued at about $380,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 348.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000.

U.S. Physical Therapy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE USPH opened at $104.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a one year low of $78.08 and a one year high of $124.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.13, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.68.

U.S. Physical Therapy Increases Dividend

U.S. Physical Therapy ( NYSE:USPH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $154.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. This is a boost from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is currently 130.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on USPH shares. StockNews.com raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $99.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Clayton Trier sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $42,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Carey P. Hendrickson sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $193,104.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,834.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clayton Trier sold 400 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $42,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,829 shares of company stock worth $1,141,535. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

