UBS Group Raises Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target to $20.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at UBS Group from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.95% from the company’s previous close.

RVLV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush upped their target price on Revolve Group from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Revolve Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Raymond James raised Revolve Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Revolve Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen raised Revolve Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.85.

Revolve Group Trading Down 8.3 %

RVLV traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,758. Revolve Group has a 52-week low of $12.25 and a 52-week high of $24.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.13, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.25.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $257.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Revolve Group will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revolve Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,466,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,615,000 after acquiring an additional 390,670 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 534,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,271,000 after acquiring an additional 148,050 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 91,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 32,530 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Revolve Group by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 251,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 75,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Revolve Group by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 166,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 82,686 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

Further Reading

