Ultimate Products Plc (LON:ULTP) Announces GBX 2.45 Dividend

Ultimate Products Plc (LON:ULTP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.45 ($0.03) per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Ultimate Products Price Performance

ULTP stock opened at GBX 149.76 ($1.90) on Wednesday. Ultimate Products has a 12 month low of GBX 118 ($1.49) and a 12 month high of GBX 170 ($2.15). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 148.57.

Get Ultimate Products alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Simon Showman sold 48,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 145 ($1.84), for a total transaction of £70,491.75 ($89,218.77). In other Ultimate Products news, insider Chris Dent purchased 3,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 148 ($1.87) per share, with a total value of £5,014.24 ($6,346.34). Also, insider Simon Showman sold 48,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 145 ($1.84), for a total transaction of £70,491.75 ($89,218.77). 45.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Ultimate Products in a report on Tuesday.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ULTP

Ultimate Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ultimate Products Plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies branded homeware products in the United Kingdom, Germany, Rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of durable household products, including vacuum cleaners, food prep, storage solutions, and airers, as well as fans, heaters, and electric fires under the Beldray Brand; cookware, kitchen electrical, and scale products under the Salter brand; audio products under the Intempo brand; non-electrical kitchen and laundry products under the Russell Hobbs brand; and travel luggage and accessories under constellation and ZFrame brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ultimate Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultimate Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.