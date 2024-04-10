Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 964 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,363,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,545,000 after purchasing an additional 331,498 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 6.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,548,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,293,000 after purchasing an additional 515,088 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 48.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,855,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,771 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 0.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,042,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,988,000 after purchasing an additional 28,870 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 35.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,748,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,734 shares during the period. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unilever Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:UL opened at $48.40 on Wednesday. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $46.16 and a 1-year high of $55.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.65.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.4582 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UL shares. Morgan Stanley cut Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

