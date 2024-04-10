Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,634 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth $534,892,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 12,883.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,047,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $136,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,293 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 121.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,739,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $242,853,000 after purchasing an additional 952,518 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 94.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,429,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $202,585,000 after purchasing an additional 694,224 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at $75,019,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on VLO. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Valero Energy from $161.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Valero Energy from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Valero Energy from $149.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Mizuho cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Valero Energy from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.93.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $176.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.73. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $104.18 and a 52 week high of $184.79. The stock has a market cap of $58.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.54.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.62%. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 17.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.31%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

