Value Partners Investments Inc. Sells 642 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Value Partners Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,488,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,609,000 after purchasing an additional 377,693 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 102,209.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,522,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517,637 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,399,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,031,000 after purchasing an additional 193,519 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,131,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,577,000 after purchasing an additional 35,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,781,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,085,000 after purchasing an additional 594,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Novartis in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novartis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

Novartis Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded down $1.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.12. 1,660,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,469,612. The stock has a market cap of $199.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.54. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $92.19 and a fifty-two week high of $108.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.69 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 29.83%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $3.7772 per share. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. Novartis’s payout ratio is 34.26%.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. It offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

