VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Purchased by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 363.2% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 96.7% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock traded down $2.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $221.18. The company had a trading volume of 6,650,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,704,184. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.71. The company has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $118.57 and a 1 year high of $239.14.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

