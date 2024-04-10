VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Stock Price Down 0.2%

VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $220.50 and last traded at $223.73. 2,880,766 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 8,648,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $224.10.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Semiconductor ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 245.2% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

