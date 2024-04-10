Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, an increase of 791.0% from the March 15th total of 115,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,161,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Core Bond ETF stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.11. The stock had a trading volume of 7,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,394. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $75.11 and a twelve month high of $77.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.33.

Get Vanguard Core Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.2749 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Core Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Core Bond ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF stock. Auour Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF ( NASDAQ:VCRB Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000. Auour Investments LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Vanguard Core Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Core Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Core Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.