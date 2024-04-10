Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRBGet Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, an increase of 791.0% from the March 15th total of 115,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,161,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Core Bond ETF stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.11. The stock had a trading volume of 7,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,394. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $75.11 and a twelve month high of $77.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.33.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.2749 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Core Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Core Bond ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF stock. Auour Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRBFree Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000. Auour Investments LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Vanguard Core Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

