Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, an increase of 791.0% from the March 15th total of 115,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,161,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Vanguard Core Bond ETF Price Performance
Vanguard Core Bond ETF stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.11. The stock had a trading volume of 7,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,394. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $75.11 and a twelve month high of $77.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.33.
Vanguard Core Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.2749 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Core Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Core Bond ETF
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Core Bond ETF
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Heat Alert: Micron Just Got Named A Must-Own Stock for Q2
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- WD-40 Company Greases the Wheels of Growth and Profits
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- How to Protect your Portfolio Against a Rising VIX
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Core Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Core Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.