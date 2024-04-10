Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Purchased by Mendel Capital Management LLC

Mendel Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 7.6% of Mendel Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Mendel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $10,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 36.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VIG traded down $1.99 on Wednesday, reaching $177.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 735,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,357. The firm has a market cap of $75.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $178.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.49. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $149.67 and a 52 week high of $183.52.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

