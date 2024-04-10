Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Charter Oak Capital Management LLC

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $2.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $177.68. 591,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,043,516. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $178.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.49. The company has a market cap of $75.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $149.67 and a 12-month high of $183.52.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

