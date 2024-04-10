Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Bought by Charter Oak Capital Management LLC

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,146 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises 6.7% of Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $56,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 32,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 73,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

VXF traded down $3.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $169.36. 196,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,393. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $169.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.72. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.80 and a fifty-two week high of $176.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

