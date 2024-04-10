Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $8,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% in the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,167,000 after buying an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $340.68. 634,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,004,881. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $338.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $310.10. The company has a market capitalization of $111.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $242.98 and a one year high of $348.88.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.